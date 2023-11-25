Jena punches ticket to 1st semifinal birth in school history with home win over Amite

JENA, La. (KALB) - The Jena Giants are heading to the semifinals for the first time in school history after a 30-7 win over Amite in the Division III Non-Select Quarterfinals.

Jena (12-0) jumped out to a 22-7 lead before the Giants’ defense pitched a shutout in the second half. KALB’s former ACA Athlete of the Week Zerrick Jones scored three touchdowns in Jena’s historic win.

The Giants are now just one win away from their first state title game. The top-seeded Jena Giants will have to get through #4 Union Parish on Friday, December 1 in the semifinal round.

