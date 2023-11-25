Jena punches ticket to 1st semifinal birth in school history with home win over Amite

The top-seeded Jena Giants will have to get through #4 Union Parish on Friday, December 1 in the semifinal round.
By Dylan Domangue, Mary Margaret Ellison and Nigel Dyson
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
JENA, La. (KALB) - The Jena Giants are heading to the semifinals for the first time in school history after a 30-7 win over Amite in the Division III Non-Select Quarterfinals.

Jena (12-0) jumped out to a 22-7 lead before the Giants’ defense pitched a shutout in the second half. KALB’s former ACA Athlete of the Week Zerrick Jones scored three touchdowns in Jena’s historic win.

