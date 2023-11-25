Shop Small: Cenla’s small businesses ring in holiday shopping season

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - If you’re looking for good deals when shopping this holiday season, finding deals at a Cenla small business can play a crucial role in your holiday shopping. For many Cenla small businesses, it is the perfect time to give back to the community.

“I feel like we have a lot of support in our community,” said Ashlie Dunn, owner of Sassy Girl Boutique in Alexandria. “And Small Business Saturday, I feel like just kind of gives them another reason to come out and shop with all the sales going on and just gives us a chance to support the locals.”

Dunn says Sassy Girl is accepting online orders for the first time in its 20-year history but said in-person shopping makes the experience more personal.

“We get to talk to you one-on-one,” Dunn said. “We can see what are you shopping for, what do you need help with, whereas online it’s a little more do it yourself.”

Over in Pineville, the Les Amis Studio and Boutique opened its doors in April of this year, and for the first time is experiencing holiday shopping customers.

“Their reaction, I think, when they walk in the store and they’re just like, ‘Oh, we had no idea, or, we didn’t know you had baby clothes, or we didn’t know you had men’s clothes.’ And so that’s what I really wanted to do, just bring a little bit of everything to the store.”

Solomon said supporting small businesses stimulates the economy and also helps give back to the Pineville community.

According to the U.S Small Business Administration, last year shoppers spent $17.9 million at independent retailers and restaurants on Small Business Saturday. An American Express survey found that 72 percent of shoppers nationwide strongly agree they will continue to shop small throughout the holiday season because of the impact it has on their local community.

For small businesses like Select Trends in Ball, their demographic stretches to Cenla and beyond.

“We love and appreciate all our business that we get from TikTok and social media,” said Jordan Fuqua, a sales associate at Select Trends. “We work really hard to make sure that people not just in Louisiana or in Cenla and see our stuff, but around the country. And we actually shipped last week to Australia. So we’re really honored that people see our stuff and what the content we have going out is.”

Not only does shopping locally support the community, but it brings awareness to shopping at a small business.

