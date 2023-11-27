750 grants available to assist homeowners with roof repairs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana residents once again have an opportunity to apply for a grant to help fortify their roofs.

According to the Louisiana Department of Insurance, the fourth round of grants from the Louisiana Fortify Homes Program (LFHP) opens at noon on Monday, Nov. 27, and it will be open to all homeowners who meet certain requirements.

RELATED: Grants available to assist homeowners with roof repair costs

Officials said there are 750 grants available during this round, and they will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, as required by law.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

The program provides grants of up to $10,000 for homeowners to repair or replace their roofs to the FORTIFIED Roof standard of the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS), which includes strengthening a building against severe storms, high winds, and wind-driven rain. Homeowners must meet eligibility requirements and pay all costs for the roof upgrade including permits, inspections, and construction costs beyond the amount of the grant.

Officials encourage interested homeowners to create a profile ahead of time, so they can log into it to apply when the grant window opens.

Eligibility Requirements:

Homeowners are only eligible for their primary residence and must verify they have a homestead exemption on the property if selected for a grant.

Homeowners must provide proof of an active residential insurance policy with wind coverage if selected for a grant. If they live in a Special Flood Hazard Area as designated by FEMA, they must also provide proof of a flood insurance policy. Contact your agent if you are unsure whether you have these coverages.

New construction homes, condominiums and mobile homes do not qualify.

Homes on a foundation constructed of unrestrained stacked masonry or stone (dry-stack foundation) are not eligible without an approved retrofit of the foundation.

Homes must be in good repair as determined by a FORTIFIED™ Evaluator. Homeowners are responsible for paying the evaluation fee, which is typically between $300 and $500.

Grant funds are paid directly to contractors. Homeowners are financially responsible for all costs beyond the full grant amount. Grant funding is limited to construction costs.

These and all other eligibility requirements and program details may be reviewed at www.ldi.la.gov/fortifyhomes

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.