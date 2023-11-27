Buckeye High educator selected as finalist for Global Teacher Prize

DEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A local Rapides Parish educator is putting Cenla on the international stage as she became a top finalist for a global teacher prize.

Lacey Hoosier is a science teacher at Buckeye High School and became a finalist for the Varkey Foundation’s Global Teacher Prize.

“I reread the email about three times because they contacted me first and then they were like, an email is following,” Hoosier said. “And so I kept rereading it to make sure that I wasn’t losing my mind, first of all. And then the mouth was dropped. It was that literal moment that everybody talks about where your jaw is hanging to the floor. And I was trying to process so much at one time.”

Out of 7,000 worldwide nominations, Hoosier is one of just four teachers from the U.S. and 50 educators worldwide to be selected as a finalist. Earlier this month, Hoosier spent seven days in Paris, France for the international global prize, surrounded by some of the best educators in the world.

“The experience itself was you just feel unworthy,” said Hoosier. “I mean, you go and you look at the projects these people have done, and we’re talking a lot of them are in third world countries, and they don’t have near the resources that we have. We complain a lot, I don’t have paper and I don’t have this and we don’t have that. We’re a rural school. Then you go there and there are people who started classrooms at age 13 in their yard and teach these kids for free in the streets with no supplies at all and have been doing it for 15 years. And they’re overcoming war and just we don’t have problems like we think we have problems. We don’t have problems.”

Out of 7,000 worldwide nominations, Hoosier is one of just four teachers from the U.S. and 50 educators worldwide to be selected as a finalist. (Rapides Parish School Board)

The Global Teacher Prize is in partnership with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), which focuses on the achievements of the world’s top teachers, as well as how their work improves the profession and has a beneficial influence on their communities.

“We know here at our school what a gem of a teacher Ms. Hoosier is and the impact that she has on our kids,” said Rebecca Holt, principal at Buckeye High School. “So for her to be recognized at the global level is just really exciting.”

Holt said she was ecstatic for Hoosier and the students when the news broke and that Hoosier works very diligently to ensure that learning is fun and engaging for her students.

“This award, as well as the work she does in her classroom, is just really astounding and makes a huge impact on our students,” Holt said.

Hoosier is committed to the STEAM education program, which she has raised $70,000 for in funding through grants. Hoosier’s classes currently focus on genetics and introduce her students to traits and how they’re passed on through genes and chromosomes. Hoosier explained that having students learn about their own creativity gets them learning without realizing it.

“They’re invested in it,” Hoosier said. “And they don’t know that they’re learning a lot of science, right? Then they don’t know that they’re sitting there performing ratios and percentages and dominance recessive. But they are.”

Now with 18 years of teaching under her belt, Hoosier’s focus is how to improve education where she is.

“There are things that we can do to improve our education with our kids. But really, it comes down to in the classroom how much the teacher has a passion for teaching, whether you have resources or don’t,” Hoosier said. “You can see that through the global awards. You can make it happen if you really want it to happen. And it’s really about the kids. That’s why we’re here.”

A woman from Pakistan who founded her own school for underprivileged children took home the prize. For more on the Varkey Foundation’s Global Teacher Prize, CLICK HERE.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.