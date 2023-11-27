Jena Giants head coach, Jay Roark joins Sportsnite

Jena Giants head coach, Jay Roark joins Sportsnite
By Nigel Dyson and Mary Margaret Ellison
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:19 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Jena Giants are headed to the LHSAA high school football semi-finals for the first time in school history. Head Coach Jay Roark joins the show to talk about the big quarterfinal 30-7 win over rival, Amite.

Jena will take on 8-4, Union Parish in the semi-final game for a trip to the Dome.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2023 High School Football Quarterfinals
Jena celebrates first quarterfinal win in school history Friday night against Amite
Jena punches ticket to 1st semifinal berth in school history with home win over Amite
Shop Small: Cenla’s small businesses ring in holiday shopping season
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin...
Ex-officer Derek Chauvin, convicted in George Floyd’s killing, stabbed in prison, AP source says
2023 Holiday Light Safari begins at Alexandria Zoo

Latest News

Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) works in the pocket Sunday (Nov. 26) against the Falcons in...
Saints manage just five field goals in 24-15 loss to Falcons
Southern defeats Grambling State in the 50th annual Bayou Classic.
Southern defeats Grambling in Bayou Classic
The LSU Tigers play Texas A&M Aggies on the football field Saturday, November 25.
LSU gets win against Texas A&M
Jena celebrates first quarterfinal win in school history Friday night against Amite
Jena punches ticket to 1st semifinal berth in school history with home win over Amite