Jena Giants head coach, Jay Roark joins Sportsnite
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:19 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Jena Giants are headed to the LHSAA high school football semi-finals for the first time in school history. Head Coach Jay Roark joins the show to talk about the big quarterfinal 30-7 win over rival, Amite.
Jena will take on 8-4, Union Parish in the semi-final game for a trip to the Dome.
