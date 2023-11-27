Jena Giants head coach, Jay Roark joins Sportsnite

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Jena Giants are headed to the LHSAA high school football semi-finals for the first time in school history. Head Coach Jay Roark joins the show to talk about the big quarterfinal 30-7 win over rival, Amite.

Jena will take on 8-4, Union Parish in the semi-final game for a trip to the Dome.

