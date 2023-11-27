Louisiana’s legislative voting maps headed to court

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The federal courthouse down in Baton Rouge is expected to hear a challenge to Louisiana’s legislative voting maps on Monday, Nov. 27, as an additional lawsuit is challenging voting maps in the state.

This lawsuit focuses on how Louisiana elects its state senators and state representatives, different from the battle over the state’s congressional voting maps for congress which have been the subject of multiple lawsuits in recent months. The case Nairne v. Ardoin, alleges the current map dilutes the voting power of black Louisianan’s, noting multiple regions throughout the state, predominately in southern Louisiana, where additional black majority districts could be drawn.

“When it comes down to it on the congressional side as well as the state legislative side, black voters voting power is being diluted through our current unlawful maps,” said Omari Ho-sang with Black Voters Matter.

More majority black districts in Louisiana could have political ramifications for republicans, both nationally and within the state. More black districts would almost certainly be filled by a democrat, a major step for democrats hoping to regain control of more districts following a supermajority in all segments of the state’s government.

“You know when it comes to the importance, it’s everything,” added Ho-sang. “A part of my work with Black Voters Matters and a part of the work that Power Coalition does is help our communities connect those dots. The more people that are connecting those dots the better because this is not going away.”

