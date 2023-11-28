Alexandria City Council member wants to spend ARPA funds to help utility concerns

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It has been over a year since the Alexandria City Council formally discussed in a meeting how the city will spend millions of dollars they received from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The council will revisit the question of where that money will be spent during Tuesday’s committee meetings.

According to previous KALB reports, the city was expected to receive $5.4 million in the second round of ARPA funds. In total, the city has received over $10 million with the first portion of the money being spent on a variety of infrastructure projects across the city.

Over the last year, there has been a difference in opinion of exactly where those funds should be spent. In 2022, former City Council President Catherine Davidson asked the council to spend those funds on public safety including new police units, body cameras and tasers for Alexandria Police officers. At a council meeting last November, former District 2 councilmember Gerber Porter suggested spending millions of dollars from ARPA on drainage projects.

Both Davidson and Porter no longer serve on the council.

With the second installment of ARPA funds still not being allocated, it still leaves the question of what the one-time spending funds should be used for.

District 1 Councilman Reddex Washington is the one who asked to discuss this topic during committee meetings. Washington wants to hear from Mayor Jacques Roy’s office about the total funds awarded and allocated along with the deadline to spend the ARPA funds.

News Channel 5 reached out to Washington on Tuesday to ask if he had any suggestions for what the potential millions of dollars could be used for. Washington responded that he would “absolutely” want to see if those funds can be spent on the current utility concerns that have impacted customers over the last few months resulting in many having their power cut off.

At the beginning of the year, the city unveiled Project RESTOR, a relief fund aimed at helping eligible customers pay off portions of their utility bills. Hundreds of customers applied and received financial assistance but many customers, including those who were not eligible for assistance had remaining dues on their account.

The Alexandria Utility Department reported that those remaining fees would be converted into a payment plan and then added to each of their bills, on top of their monthly dues. For some customers that KALB has spoken to in recent weeks, those extra dues to pay off their remaining balance were too overwhelming that they could not afford them. Utility customers told KALB that this has resulted in their power being shut off, in some cases multiple times.

Councilman Washington plans to ask if the ARPA funds can be used to help out those customers.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.