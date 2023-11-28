Alexandria man arrested for domestic battery, assault

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been arrested on domestic abuse charges.

The Alexandria Police Department responded to the 400 block of 12th Street on November 27 (Monday) around 3:30 p.m. in reference to a report of domestic battery.

Jeremy Daigrepont, 43, was identified as the suspect, armed in a nearby home. He was taken into custody and charged with one count of resisting an officer, one count of domestic abuse battery and one count of domestic abuse aggravated assault.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559. You may also email information to detectives at: APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile.

