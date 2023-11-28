Challenges remain after Oregon ends residency rule for ‘Death with Dignity’ law

Patients and families are crossing state lines to access legalized medically-assisted death services, but there are still difficulties. Reporter: Anna Katayama
By InvestigateTV Staff, Breane Lyga and Anna Katayama
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — It’s called physician-assisted suicide, or physician-assisted death.

It’s controversial and legal now in these 10 states and Washington, D.C., but one state opened the door for anyone to travel there to seek assistance with dying.

Anna Katayama takes us to Oregon where some are searching for solutions to streamline the process.

Watch the full InvestigateTV+ including this story here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Lacey Hoosier is a science teacher at Buckeye High School - and became a finalist for the...
Buckeye High educator selected as finalist for Global Teacher Prize
Sabine State Bank fire
Sabine State Bank in Robeline destroyed by fire following vehicle crash
Bogie's Bar
A&M fan shot during bar brawl near LSU Friday night
WATCH: Passenger restrained after allegedly jumping from emergency exit at Louisiana airport
Passenger suddenly exits plane through emergency door at New Orleans airport