Jason Pierre-Paul leaving for Miami after one game with Saints

Jason Pierre-Paul, 34, indicated in a social media post that he was joining the Miami Dolphins...
By Ken Daley
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One game with the Saints was apparently enough for Jason Pierre-Paul.

The three-time Pro Bowl edge rusher thanked the Saints for bringing him out of the unsigned free agent wilderness in an Instagram post Monday night, but indicated he plans to sign with the Miami Dolphins instead of staying on New Orleans’ practice squad.

The native of Deerfield Beach, Fla., attached a dolphin emoji to his statement, in which he wrote, “I would like to thank the New Orleans Saints and the organization for giving me the opportunity to play for them, I can’t even lie it was a hard decision to make, to all the guys in the locker room I appreciate y’all accepting me as a teammate and to all the coaches appreciate you guys for believing in me. I’M COMING HOME 🐬”

Pierre-Paul was elevated from the Saints’ practice squad and played 17 snaps in Sunday’s 24-15 loss in Atlanta, recording two tackles.

The Saints signed the 34-year-old on Nov. 14, during the team’s bye week. The Dolphins decided to go after him after losing linebacker Jaelan Phillips for the rest of the season. Phillips tore his left Achilles tendon in Friday’s victory over the New York Jets.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Sabine State Bank fire
Sabine State Bank in Robeline destroyed by fire following vehicle crash
WATCH: Passenger restrained after allegedly jumping from emergency exit at Louisiana airport
Passenger suddenly exits plane through emergency door at New Orleans airport
Jean Knight
Jean Knight, New Orleans soul singer known for ‘Mr. Big Stuff,’ dies at 80
Jena will take on 8-4, Union Parish in the semi-final game for a trip to the Dome.
Jena Giants head coach, Jay Roark joins Sportsnite

Latest News

Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) works in the pocket Sunday (Nov. 26) against the Falcons in...
Saints manage just five field goals in 24-15 loss to Falcons
FILE -- New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) warms up before an NFL football game...
Retired NFL quarterback Drew Brees says his ‘right arm does not work’
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) stands on the sideline during the second...
Saints placing WR Michael Thomas on injured reserve, will miss at least 4 games
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent...
Joe Burrow out for the season due to injury, coach says