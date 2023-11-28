La. National Guard Training Center Pineville to host housing ribbon cutting

PINEVILLE, La. - The Louisiana National Guard Training Center Pineville is scheduled to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for 25 new homes at 10 a.m., November 29.

Managed and accomplished through a joint effort between Gov. John Bel Edwards and the State of Louisiana, the Louisiana National Guard Foundation and the LANG, the 25 new and permanent homes at Training Center Pineville replace the aging mobile homes, which were brought in to house displaced families after Hurricane Katrina and are currently in place for some residents. This initiative was announced in November of 2019.

This upgrade provides a substantial improvement to the quality of life for Guard men and women and their families that live on post.

The ribbon-cutting will happen on Alpha Street.

