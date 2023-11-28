Landry expected to name new head of LSP Wednesday

Louisiana State Police
Louisiana State Police(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Robb Hays
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor-elect Jeff Landry’s transition team says he will announce “major” Louisiana State Police appointments during a news conference in New Orleans on Wednesday, November 29.

While his team would not confirm, it is expected that Landry will announce his choice for the next person to lead Louisiana State Police at that time.

The announcement is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Caesars Superdome.

Colonel Lamar Davis, the current superintendent, will retire in January. He was appointed to head the agency in October 2020 by Governor John Bel Edwards.

