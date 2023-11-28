REPORT: Northwestern State could name next head football coach as early as Tuesday

According to Football Scoop, Northwestern State is expected to name Blaine McCorkle as the Demons’ next coach.(NSU)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Over a month after Brad Laird resigned from his position as the Northwestern State head football coach, the school is expected to name its new head coach as early as Tuesday, November 28.

According to Football Scoop, Northwestern State is expected to name Blaine McCorkle as the Demons’ next coach.

McCorkle is currently at Belhaven University, a Division III school in Jackson, Mississippi. After going just 2-8 in his first season back in 2019, McCorkle has led Belhaven to three consecutive winning seasons including in 2023 when he led his team to a 9-2 mark, setting a new school record for wins in a year.

McCorkle was named the USA South Coach of the Year after leading the Blazers to their first conference title and the D3 playoffs for the first time.

Once the deal becomes finalized, McCorkle will take on a program in desperate need of stability.

Back on Oct. 26, NSU canceled the remainder of their season along with Laird announcing his resignation following the death of player Ronnie Caldwell. The Demons were winless on the year when the season was canceled.

Follow KALB for more updates on this season.

