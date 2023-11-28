Tioga’s Morrison signs letter of intent with LSUE

BALL, La. (KALB) - The Tioga Indians have a long, rich history of sending baseball players, specifically pitchers to the college level.

On Monday, November 27, Alex Morrison became the latest to continue that trend as he signed his national letter of intent with LSU-Eunice.

Morrison has been a household name in the lineup, on the mound and in center field for the Indians throughout his career. He hopes to continue that success at one of the most successful junior college baseball programs in the country. Morrison has recently skyrocketed up the PBR Baseball rankings and is considered among the best in the state for the Class of 2024.

ICYMI



📊 𝙇𝘼 𝙍𝙖𝙣𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙨 𝙐𝙥𝙙𝙖𝙩𝙚 (2024 𝘾𝙡𝙖𝙨𝙨)



Last week, we updated our state rankings for the '24 class, which has expanded to 225 players.



Top 10 ✍️: https://t.co/flg2F8vMVD

Risers ✍️: https://t.co/NswKF5dbce

Uncommitted Follows: https://t.co/WLHtDYNP6M pic.twitter.com/amklLQ6Oal — PBR Louisiana (@PBR_Louisiana) November 20, 2023

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.