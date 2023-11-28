Tioga’s Morrison signs letter of intent with LSUE

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALL, La. (KALB) - The Tioga Indians have a long, rich history of sending baseball players, specifically pitchers to the college level.

On Monday, November 27, Alex Morrison became the latest to continue that trend as he signed his national letter of intent with LSU-Eunice.

Morrison has been a household name in the lineup, on the mound and in center field for the Indians throughout his career. He hopes to continue that success at one of the most successful junior college baseball programs in the country. Morrison has recently skyrocketed up the PBR Baseball rankings and is considered among the best in the state for the Class of 2024.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Sabine State Bank fire
Sabine State Bank in Robeline destroyed by fire following vehicle crash
WATCH: Passenger restrained after allegedly jumping from emergency exit at Louisiana airport
Passenger suddenly exits plane through emergency door at New Orleans airport
Jean Knight
Jean Knight, New Orleans soul singer known for ‘Mr. Big Stuff,’ dies at 80
Jena will take on 8-4, Union Parish in the semi-final game for a trip to the Dome.
Jena Giants head coach, Jay Roark joins Sportsnite

Latest News

Jason Pierre-Paul, 34, indicated in a social media post that he was joining the Miami Dolphins...
Jason Pierre-Paul leaving for Miami after one game with Saints
Duane Posey (23) and Northwestern State head to ULM on Tuesday night.
NSU Demons end break by heading to rival ULM
Jena will take on 8-4, Union Parish in the semi-final game for a trip to the Dome.
Jena Giants head coach, Jay Roark joins Sportsnite
Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) works in the pocket Sunday (Nov. 26) against the Falcons in...
Saints manage just five field goals in 24-15 loss to Falcons