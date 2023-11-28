Will Angel Reese return to LSU’s lineup for Final Four rematch? Instagram post sparks speculation

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey talks to Angel Reese during the second half of the NCAA Women's...
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey talks to Angel Reese during the second half of the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game against Iowa Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - LSU women’s basketball star Angel Reese has sparked speculation about a possible return to the court with a cryptic post on Instagram.

It has been two weeks since Reese last played for the defending national champion Lady Tigers, leaving fans with more questions than answers.

Reese’s last appearance for LSU was in their commanding 109-79 victory over Kent State on Nov. 14, when she was benched for the second half.

Since then, the All-American has not traveled with the team or suited up. LSU has won all four games she’s missed.

Coach Kim Mulkey has offered limited insight into the situation, vaguely attributing her absence to locker room issues and saying that her priority is to protect her players.

The LSU women’s basketball team was dominant Monday night.

Reese took to social media on Mon., Nov. 27, two days after the team’s narrow 76-73 win over Virginia, and shared a selfie on her Instagram story from inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Angel Reese posted a captionless selfie to her Instagram story on Nov. 28 from inside the...
Angel Reese posted a captionless selfie to her Instagram story on Nov. 28 from inside the PMAC, two weeks after she last took the court for the Lady Tigers.(IG/@angelreese10)

The post has ignited speculation about a possible return, particularly in time for LSU’s upcoming top-10 match-up against Virginia Tech. The Final Four rematch will be broadcast nationally on ESPN and could provide Reese with a prominent platform to make her return.

The game tips off Thursday at 8 p.m. CST.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lacey Hoosier is a science teacher at Buckeye High School - and became a finalist for the...
Buckeye High educator selected as finalist for Global Teacher Prize
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Bogie's Bar
A&M fan shot during bar brawl near LSU Friday night
Sabine State Bank fire
Sabine State Bank in Robeline destroyed by fire following vehicle crash
WATCH: Passenger restrained after allegedly jumping from emergency exit at Louisiana airport
Passenger suddenly exits plane through emergency door at New Orleans airport