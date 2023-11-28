Woman dies after falling 48 feet through floor of home into hidden well shaft

The Oconee County Coroner said an 83-year-old woman is dead after she fell about 48 feet down a well shaft that was under a more than 100-year-old home.
By Alvieann Chandler and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Police say a woman died after she fell down a well shaft under the floor of a 100-year-old home in South Carolina.

Deputies say 83-year-old Dorothy Louise Downey arrived at a house located on Park Avenue Sunday to visit and assist her daughter in moving.

As she was walking in the kitchen, Downey stepped onto the weakened floor and fell through into a well shaft.

Downey’s daughter crawled under the house to try and locate her mother, but she could not find her, deputies said.

According to Oconee County property records, the house was originally built in 1920. Deputies say the family knew the floor was rotten, but it’s unknown if the family knew about the well shaft.

The coroner ruled Downey’s death as accidental.

The Salem Fire Department and Oconee Emergency Services extricated the woman from the well at around 5:45 p.m.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Sabine State Bank fire
Sabine State Bank in Robeline destroyed by fire following vehicle crash
WATCH: Passenger restrained after allegedly jumping from emergency exit at Louisiana airport
Passenger suddenly exits plane through emergency door at New Orleans airport
Jean Knight
Jean Knight, New Orleans soul singer known for ‘Mr. Big Stuff,’ dies at 80
Jena will take on 8-4, Union Parish in the semi-final game for a trip to the Dome.
Jena Giants head coach, Jay Roark joins Sportsnite

Latest News

The 12-year-old boy was eventually arrested and put in a juvenile detention center.
12-year-old boy in stolen forklift leads police on hourlong chase
The 12-year-old boy was eventually arrested and put in a juvenile detention center.
12-year-old steals forklift, leads police chase
Holiday decorations adorn the Grand Foyer of the White House for the 2023 theme "Magic,...
Deck the White House halls: Jill Biden wants holiday visitors to feel like kids again
The announcement came on the final day of the original four-day truce between the warring...
US aid up in air as final Hamas hostages released
The barn was engulfed in flames as crews reached the scene on Nov. 27, 2023. The cause of the...
‘Numerous’ horses killed, 1 person hospitalized in massive barn fire