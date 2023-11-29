$11.29M in ARPA funds has been allocated/obligated, Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy says

Jacques Roy, Mayor of Alexandria
(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - District 1 Alexandria City Councilman Reddex Washington asked Tuesday evening to hear an update on what the City of Alexandria has spent over $11 million on from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Those funds were awarded to the city in two separate installments. Last year, the city received the second installment of ARPA funds totaling over five million dollars.

During a phone call with Councilman Washington, he told News Channel 5, that if funds were still left over, he would “absolutely” look at using that money as utility relief for Alexandria utility customers facing high utility bills.

RELATED STORY: Alexandria City Council member wants to spend ARPA funds to help utility concerns

However, during the Community Affairs, Services and Events Committee on Tuesday, November 28, Mayor Jacques Roy informed the council that the one-time spending dollars from ARPA totaling $11.29M had already been allocated/obligated. This means that while the city is still spending the funds on certain projects, all the money is already determined to be going to specific areas of need.

Specifically, Mayor Roy said that out of the over five million dollars the city was awarded last year, three million was spent on public safety and the police department. Funds were used to purchase new vehicles and equipment for APD officers. The other approximately two million dollars went back into the budget to help the revenue deficit.

As for the first installment of funds the city had received earlier, that money was already used on utility capital projects.

