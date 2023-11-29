Dismissal requested in NSU football player wrongful death suit

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The business group that owns the off-campus apartment complex where Northwestern State University football player Ronnie Caldwell, Jr. was shot and killed has filed for dismissal in the wrongful death lawsuit they are named as defendants on.

In early November, the family of Caldwell filed a wrongful death lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana in Alexandria, claiming that Northwestern State University and Coach Brad Laird “failed” to protect Caldwell and that the Quad Apartment Complex, owned by Campus Advantage, Inc., on University Parkway in Natchitoches did not maintain a safe living condition.

In the complaint, the lawsuit states that Campus Advantage Inc. “had a duty to warn or to make safe any hidden dangers and a duty not to cause injury through gross negligence by tolerating frequent violent criminal activity.” Attorneys for Caldwell’s family argued that due to the prior knowledge of criminal activity, Caldwell’s death was “a foreseeable act.”

The complaint also states that the apartment failed to engage in reasonable security measures to prevent crime from occurring inside the Quad Apartment Complex.

According to the lawsuit, at the time of Caldwell Jr.’s death, “The entry gate was broken and not monitored, and there were no security guards on the premises.”

In its motion for dismissal filed on November 27, Campus Advantage, Inc., which owns The Quad Apartments, argued there was a lack of subject matter jurisdiction.

Campus Advantage, Inc. and Caldwell’s family are both based out of Texas. As a result, the company argues the case does not meet federal diversity jurisdiction requirements, writing in the motion “there is not complete diversity between each Plaintiff and each defendant.”

The Caldwell family’s attorneys have 21 days from the time the motion for dismissal was filed to respond.

The Board of Supervisors at Northwestern State University and former NSU football coach Brad Laird, who resigned in the aftermath of Caldwell’s death, are also named as defendants in the lawsuit.

The investigation into Caldwell’s death continues. Two arrests were made following Caldwell’s shooting death, but Natchitoches Police have not said they are in connection to Caldwell’s murder. Five weeks later, Natchitoches Police have not charged anyone for Caldwell’s murder.

Here is the full dismissal:

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.