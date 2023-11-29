Fire at Guesthouse International Inn and Suites on MacArthur Drive

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - News Channel 5 is aware of a massive fire at the Guesthouse International Inn and Suites on MacArthur Drive in Alexandria.

Details are limited at this time. You may want to avoid the area. Firefighters are on the scene working to extinguish the fire.

Fire on MacArthur Drive (KALB)

Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.