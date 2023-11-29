Fire at Guesthouse International Inn and Suites on MacArthur Drive

Guesthouse Fire in Alexandria
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - News Channel 5 is aware of a massive fire at the Guesthouse International Inn and Suites on MacArthur Drive in Alexandria.

Details are limited at this time. You may want to avoid the area. Firefighters are on the scene working to extinguish the fire.

Fire on MacArthur Drive(KALB)

Check back for more details.

