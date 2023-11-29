First responders pull helpless kitten up in bucket from bottom of 40-foot well

A kitten who fell in a 40-foot well was rescued by first responders.
A kitten who fell in a 40-foot well was rescued by first responders.(Forsyth County Sheriff's Office / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (Gray News) – Emergency responders in North Carolina pulled a tiny kitten from a well measuring about 40 feet deep.

Deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office worked with Winston-Salem Fire Department firefighters to make the rescue happen.

A bucket was dropped down to the bottom of the well, and the kitten was coaxed into riding it up to the surface.

The kitten was wet and dirty, but appeared to be unhurt. It was taken to the Forsyth County Animal Shelter.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandria man arrested for domestic battery, assault
Natalie Brown-Denby, 32
Former Natchitoches Parish deputy killed in wreck involving train in Shreveport; funeral services announced
Search underway for 4 missing crewmembers in Mississippi River
USCG suspends search for 4 missing crewmembers in Mississippi River
Dismissal requested in NSU football player wrongful death suit
Pinecrest Christmas drive-thru light show returns!

Latest News

The United States is sending 54,000 pounds of food and medicine to Gaza. The first shipment...
Israeli military says 10 Israelis, four Thai nationals, have been released by Hamas
FILE -- An Ohio attorney has been suspended for throwing a feces-filled can at an advocacy...
Attorney suspended for throwing Pringles can with human feces at victim’s advocacy center
New Northwestern State head football coach Blaine McCorkle (left) and Director of Athletics...
NSU introduces new head football coach, Blaine McCorkle
Florida authorities say Sandra Jimenez, 44, was arrested and booked into jail on a charge of...
Woman stabs boyfriend in eye with rabies needle for looking at other women, police say