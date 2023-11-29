Former Rapides Parish School Superintendent passes away at 95

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A former Rapides Parish School Superintendent has passed away at the age of 95. Elzie Allen Nichols served as the superintendent for 27 years.

Nichols was born on February 26, 1928, and passed away on November 26, 2023. He was a United States Army veteran.

He used the G.I. Bill to attend Louisiana College, earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Education, and soon attended LSU, earning his Master’s Degree in 1956. Nichols was a history teacher at Bolton High School and later became assistant principal and principal of Alexandria Jr. High School before becoming superintendent.

Nichols was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Alexandria, taught a men’s bible study for 14 years, and also served as the Troop 12 scoutmaster for three years.

