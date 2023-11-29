Hate crimes spike in the U.S. as tensions for Israel-Hamas war rages on

Tensions grow deeper as hate crimes increase against Jewish and Muslim people
By Ashonti Ford
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A Vermont man is behind bars after being accused of shooting three Palestinian students in what police are calling a possible hate crime. It happened Saturday night near the University of Vermont. Reports say the trio, three 20-year-old college students were in town for the holidays visiting family when a White man walked up to them and pulled the trigger.

Law enforcement says the incident appears to be a hate crime.

As the number of crimes against Muslim and Jewish people continues to grow here in the United States, several civil rights groups are joining members of congress to speak out; not only about how this impacts the victims and their families but also how these crimes have the power to impact these communities, eve after the war is over.

We’ve seen several protests for both sides throughout our nation since the October 7th attack in Israel. Many of these protests have been peaceful but several others have ended in violence or laid a foundation for hate crimes.

“It creates an enormous sense of loss and sadness and a lot of insecurity in the community,” said senator, Peter Welch.”

Many members of congress are now calling for Palestinians to be expelled from the United States. Senator Welch now arguing that that goes against America’s funding principles.

“The idea that these three students would be thrown out -that’s what that suggestion is,” said Senator Welch.  “They’re going to school’s like Brown and Trinity where my daughter went; it’s wrong. I oppose it.”

Senator Welch said there is no current legislation that addresses these potential hate crimes but he said it is indeed a priority for many members of congress.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandria man arrested for domestic battery, assault
Natalie Brown-Denby, 32
Former Natchitoches Parish deputy killed in wreck involving train in Shreveport; funeral services announced
Dismissal requested in NSU football player wrongful death suit
Alexandria City Council member wants to spend ARPA funds to help utility concerns
Search underway for 4 missing crewmembers in Mississippi River
USCG suspends search for 4 missing crewmembers in Mississippi River

Latest News

Federal agency targets housing affordability in new program
Elzie Allen Nichols
Former Rapides Parish School Superintendent passes away at 95
The United States is sending 54,000 pounds of food and medicine to Gaza. The first shipment...
Last planned release of hostages in Gaza begins, as mediators aim to extend Israel-Hamas truce
A woman is filing a lawsuit alleging defamation after some comments were made on a Facebook post.
Woman files defamation lawsuit over comments made on Facebook
In this image made from video, the National Christmas Tree hangs from a crane in front of the...
Toppled White House Christmas tree is secured upright, and lighting show will happen as scheduled