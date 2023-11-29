Jay Dardenne says he’s still a Republican, just maybe not a Trump Republican

(Louisiana Illuminator) - Louisiana GOP stalwart Jay Dardenne said he is still a Republican, even after working for the state’s highest-profile Democrat for the past eight years.

“I still identify as a Republican here in Louisiana,” he said Monday when speaking to the Baton Rouge Press Club. “It’s very difficult to do so at a national level frankly, from my standpoint, because of what I think the national party is doing in its fealty to Donald Trump.”

Dardenne has worked as commissioner of administration since Gov. John Bel Edwards’ took office in 2016. Prior to that, he had a long career as a Republican elected official. He served as a GOP lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state senator and member of the Baton Rouge Metro Council. As he reaches the end of his time in state government, Dardenne urged Gov.-elect Jeff Landry and the incoming legislators to take a pragmatic approach to leading the state.

“The campaign is over. It’s time to govern,” he said. “You have to recognize you represent all Louisiananans.”

It’s particularly crucial that disaster-prone Louisiana maintain a good relationship with the federal government, Dardenne said. If a hurricane strikes, communication with federal officials needs to be easy. “You need to get along with the president of the United States and the folks in Congress,” Dardenne said. “I hope that the kind of relationship that John Bel was able to maintain with President Trump, that Gov. Landry will be able to maintain with President Biden.”

Dardenne got to know Edwards on the campaign trail in 2015 when they were both candidates running for governor. When Dardenne failed to make the runoff election, he crossed party lines and endorsed Edwards over Republican U.S. Sen. David Vitter, causing an outcry from the state Republican Party.

A few weeks after the campaign was over, Edwards named Dardenne as his budget chief and chief administrative officer — one of the most important jobs in the governor’s cabinet. He doesn’t seem to have any regrets over taking the job.”History is going to look very favorably on Gov. John Bel Edwards and what he’s done,” Dardenne said Monday.

The post came with its challenges.

There was a lot of partisan rancor, particularly during Edwards’ first four years in office, when the Republican-controlled Louisiana Legislature had to vote to raise taxes twice.

“The first four years were spent in very deliberate political controversy,” Dardenne said. “There was a mission on the part of the legislature to make sure the governor was not reelected.”

After Edwards won a second term in 2019, the partisan strife calmed down, and the two sides began working together better. Louisiana used its recent financial boon — brought on partially by federal COVID-19 relief money — to make investments in major transportation projects and higher education, among other programs.

The political dynamic in the next term will be dramatically different, however. Landry, as a Republican governor, will be working with GOP supermajorities in the Louisiana House of Representatives and Senate.

“It’s a different landscape right now because you really have a situation where this legislature and the governor — should they choose to do so — really have no reason to bring the Democrats into the loop at all,” Dardenne said. “That’s not necessarily the best way to govern.”Dardenne knows what it’s like to deal with supermajorities. When he joined the Louisiana Senate in 1992, just eight of the 39 members of the chamber were Republicans. Democrat Edwin Edwards was the governor.

“Even back then, everyone was treated well, and there was not what I would consider a lot of punitive actions taken” against GOP legislators, he said.

“In the legislature, you want to be able to fight and argue and disagree philosophically and debate issues,” Dardenne said. “But at the end of the day, you want to be able to go to dinner.”

He warned against Louisiana becoming more like Washington D.C., where Democrats and Republicans don’t appear to have working relationships.

“It’s hard to see where we’re going right now in the country, given the national challenges that the two parties face with the two octogenarian-level candidates that seem to be the best they can offer,” he said. “I don’t know if that’s the healthiest thing for either party.”

Louisiana Illuminator is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Louisiana Illuminator maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Greg LaRose for questions: info@lailluminator.com. Follow Louisiana Illuminator on Facebook and Twitter.

