NSU Lady Demons erupt for historic victory

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - Northwestern State did what it needed to, and a lot more, in Tuesday night’s historic 105-38 win over Southern-New Orleans.

Not only did the Demons (2-4) eclipse the 100-point mark for the first time since 2018, shoot better than 60 percent from the field and have five players score in double-figures, but the 67-point margin of victory was the largest in a game in program history.

“We hope that a game and a performance like this reiterates to our girls that they can score like that,” head coach Anna Nimz said. “A lot of it was unselfish play, executing the offense and scoring when it was the right time instead of forcing something up. Having that confidence going into the next game shows that everybody has the capability and it’s more so about finding the right time.”

As they did in the win against Arkansas Baptist on Saturday, the Demons got off to a fast and efficient start. Five made field goals on six attempts, with three assists along the way put NSU up 12-5 through the first three minutes of the game.

The quick start was enough to hold off one of the few stretches of SUNO scoring in the game as they pulled within five late in the first quarter. Back-to-back layups from Jermesha Frierson and Karmelah Dean late in the quarter gave the Demons the more comfortable 22-14 lead after the first 10 minutes.

NSU turned the heat up in the second and did not look back the rest of the way.

Four different players scored on the first four possessions of the second quarter, stretching the lead to double-digits and beginning a 12-2 run over the first four minutes of the period capped by a 3-pointer from Sharna Ayres.

“Once we kind of got our rhythm and played at our speed we got going,” said Carla Celaya, who had 10 points and five rebounds in the first half on her way to a double-double. “I think the most important thing was our rebounding. We have been struggling with that over the past games so we focused on that and it made a big difference tonight.”

The Demons outrebounded SUNO 17-4 in the second quarter helping them take twice as many shots (22) in the period than the Knights on their way to a 63 percent shooting effort and game-high 33 points in the period.

NSU scored 19 straight points over the final five minutes of the half and closed the quarter on a 21-1 run to build a commanding 55-21 lead. The 55 first-half points were the most since putting in 56 against LeTourneau during the 2018 game where NSU eclipsed the century mark in scoring.

The game was never in doubt the rest of the way for the Demons as they went 11-for-16 from the field in the third quarter for a game-best 69 percent effort and finished the second half with a 63 percent shooting effort.

Seven different players scored five or more points in the second half alone as the Demon distribution of points and assists was steady throughout the game. NSU, led by senior guard Jiselle Woodson’s career-high nine, had 11 assists on 19 made baskets in the second half and 23 assists total for the game.

“Getting my teammates into position to score is more fun for me,” Woodson said who was one assist shy of her own double-double to go with her 14 points. “I like to be unselfish, pass the ball and see other people be successful before I am. That’s just kind of how I am what I like to see.”

Woodson, Celaya, Dean, Ayres, Nia Hardison and Jenny Ntambwe all finished in double-digits for the game and 10 different players scored in the game while the defense held SUNO to single-digit scoring quarters in both second and fourth quarters to secure the dominating victory.

