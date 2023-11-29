Pinecrest Christmas drive-thru light show returns!

(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - After several years, the beloved and highly-anticipated Christmas light drive-thru experience at Pinecrest is returning on Friday, December 1.

Pinecrest decided not to display their annual Christmas event during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the wait is finally over. Starting “at dark”, you can enter the Pinecrest campus located at 100 Pinecrest Drive in Pineville on December 1 and very carefully and slowly drive through the grounds to see the beautiful displays of lights and color.

The drive-thru display is known for not only the lights but also the classic Disney-themed characters that line the roadway, and other characters you may recognize as well.

News Channel 5 will have more coverage on the light display coming up on Friday.

