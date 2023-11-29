RPSO looking for person wanted for questioning in theft investigation

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying the person seen in the photo who is wanted for questioning in reference to a theft from a local business.

If you know who this is, or have any information on this investigation, please contact RPSO at 318-641-6000.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867. All tips will remain anonymous.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.