RPSO looking for person wanted for questioning in theft investigation

RPSO looking for person wanted for questioning
RPSO looking for person wanted for questioning(RPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying the person seen in the photo who is wanted for questioning in reference to a theft from a local business.

If you know who this is, or have any information on this investigation, please contact RPSO at 318-641-6000.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867. All tips will remain anonymous.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandria man arrested for domestic battery, assault
Natalie Brown-Denby, 32
Former Natchitoches Parish deputy killed in wreck involving train in Shreveport; funeral services announced
Search underway for 4 missing crewmembers in Mississippi River
USCG suspends search for 4 missing crewmembers in Mississippi River
Dismissal requested in NSU football player wrongful death suit
Pinecrest Christmas drive-thru light show returns!

Latest News

Guesthouse Inn and Suites
Fire at Guesthouse International Inn and Suites on MacArthur Drive
Guesthouse Fire in Alexandria
Guesthouse Fire in Alexandria
Blaine McCorkle has been named the 16th head football coach in Northwestern State history.
NSU introduces new head football coach, Blaine McCorkle
Elzie Allen Nichols
Former Rapides Parish School Superintendent passes away at 95