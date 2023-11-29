SLU reports death of student amid police presence on campus

By FOX 8 Staff and Ashlyn Brothers
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Southeastern Louisiana University (SLU) reported the death of a student on Wed., Nov. 29.

According to an alert sent out to parents of students, campus police were on the scene of an “active incident” at the school’s biology building sometime after 1 p.m. The biology building was closed for the remainder of the day and students were asked to stay away.

Not long after, the university’s president, Dr. William S. Wainwright, released a statement saying the university “is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of one of our students.”

“We know the loss is being felt by many and we are doing everything we can to support friends, family, and the wider student and staff community,” Wainwright said.

School officials encourage anyone affected to call 985-549-3894 to reach the university’s counseling center.

Details are limited at this time.

