WATCH: NSU introduces new head football coach, Blaine McCorkle

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - A youthful veteran of the collegiate coaching ranks with a track record of success at multiple stops, Blaine McCorkle has been named the 16th head football coach in Northwestern State history.

NSU President Dr. Marcus Jones and Director of Athletics Kevin Bostian made the announcement Tuesday morning. There will be an introductory news conference at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Stroud Room, located in the Donald G. Kelly Athletic Complex, to welcome McCorkle and his family to Northwestern State and its supporters. The event is open to the public.

News Channel 5 will stream the event live on this page.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.