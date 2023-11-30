AFD gives updates on Guest House Inn and Suites fire; 2 other recent fires

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department has provided an update on the fire that happened at the Guest House Inn and Suites on MacArthur Drive on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

AFD said they responded to the Guest House Inn and Suites around 1:46 p.m. to the structure fire. Six engine companies, three aerial companies, two district chief units and a fire investigating unit were on the scene. Rapides Parish Fire District No: 2 was also dispatched by Rapides Parish Communication Center to provide additional support.

The fire was under control after about an hour and 15 minutes. One firefighter was transported to a local hospital for an injury that happened while fighting the fire. The cause of the fire was determined to have been “human intervention”, which means that it was a person who started the fire. AFD said at this time, the investigation is still active and ongoing. They are still looking to determine exactly what happened and how the fire started. The Louisiana State Fire Marshall’s Office assisted in the investigation.

Guesthouse Fire in Alexandria

AFD also reported two other recent fires.

The La Quinta Inn and Suites on West Calhoun Drive had a fire in a hotel room on November 29, around 11:03 a.m. This one was contained quickly with the building’s fire protection systems. It was determined that this fire started from an electrical issue with the room’s A/C unit.

The other fire was on November 30, around 6:18 a.m. at a residence on Chester Street. The fire was under control within minutes and determined to be caused by an electrical event in the attic. The home was occupied at the time, but everyone was able to exit without injury, thanks to the smoke detector.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.