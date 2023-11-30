APD arrests suspect for hit and run, theft of motor vehicle

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department has arrested a suspect for a hit-and-run incident, theft of a vehicle and other vehicular charges.

APD responded to the 2900 block of 3rd Street on November 29 around 6 p.m. in reference to a report of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was found about an hour later in the 2300 block of Broadway Avenue.

After a pursuit through the 1300 block of Applewhite Street, the driver, Zacheus Green, 36, was arrested. Green was charged with one count of theft of a motor vehicle, one count of flight from an officer, one count of hit and run, one count of improper lane usage and four outstanding warrants through Alexandria City Court. He was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559. You may also email information to detectives at: APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile.

