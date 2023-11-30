La. Agriculture Commissioner requesting millions from legislature for new equipment to fight future wildfires

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Drought conditions led to nearly 90 square miles of land going up in flames this summer during a rash of wildfires around the state.

While the state is no longer under a burn ban, Louisiana’s Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner is looking to now prepare for any future fire outbreaks.

RELATED: Louisiana’s statewide burn ban lifted

Commissioner Dr. Mike Strain is requesting lawmakers to approve about $43 million for new equipment to fight the fires and to hire more workers.

“Without the firefighting effort, we could’ve lost millions of acres and thousands of homes,” said Dr. Strain.

Around 56,000 acres of land have already burned so far this year across Louisiana, according to Strain. It was one of the worst wildfire seasons our state has ever seen.

“We expect by the end of this year that might be pushing up to about 60,000 acres. But what burned in 1924 was five million. And so if you think about what could have happened, versus how we held the line, and in 1942 it was 1.2 million acres. And so, when we’re fighting the fires, we have to control it, we have to work to contain it, and then hold on and work to get it extinguished,” said Dr. Strain.

Fire officials with the Department of Agriculture and Forestry are on the front lines of fighting these wildfires. Strain is looking to add more equipment to their tool boxes.

“And so we have a lot of aging equipment, and we’re going to request an additional 25 new dozers, 650s, which are our primary units, and six 750s. We have 750s that we’ll pay for federally, but they are literally now worn out, they are old, they are worn out. And what we found especially battling this last batch of fires, in the aftermath of Hurricanes Laura, Delta and Ida, you need those bigger dozers to get into the canopy because there are trees down everywhere,” said Dr. Strain.

Dr. Strain’s multi-million dollar request from lawmakers in the upcoming session could also include what’s called air tankers, different firefighting trucks and more, which are all tools for folks within his agency to fight the fires up closer and more efficiently. He is also looking to hire 60 more personnel.

“So, that we can have the proper equipment that we need, because we are concerned about what’s going to happen next year. That is incumbent upon us to be prepared for next year, if it mimics this year,” said Dr. Strain.

“It’s exciting to us, especially because we haven’t really seen these type of fires in Ascension Parish in the 37 years that I’ve been fire chief,” said James LeBlanc, Fire Chief for St. Amant and Darrow communities.

A huge blaze back in September in Ascension Parish lasted more than a week.

Fire Chief James LeBlanc applauds Dr. Strain’s efforts. He said all the volunteer fire departments in Ascension Parish are already looking to purchase possibly five new brush fire units to be better prepared for next year.

“That’s going to give us more resources in the field that we really really need. We don’t want to ever go through what we went through a couple of months ago, we don’t want anybody’s homes to ever be in jeopardy,” said Chief LeBlanc.

“We fight fires statewide, statewide. And so again, that equipment is there to be able to help us to mobilize more equipment and to do it faster,” said Dr. Strain.

The funding approval would have to go through the entire legislature, Strain said.

The next Regular Legislative Session begins in a few months.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.