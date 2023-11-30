Last Team Standing: Jena prepares for semifinals

The Jena Giants are the last team standing in Cenla, and now they are a game away from the team's first-ever state championship appearance!
Nov. 29, 2023
JENA, La. (KALB) - The Jena Giants are preparing for one of the biggest games in program history as they are set to take on Union Parish on Friday night for a trip to the Superdome.

Jena is not complacent with how far they have come. They know that in order to become state champions, they have to avoid any complacency.

“If you’re not hungry at this point in the year, we got major problems. We’re not satisfied at all with just getting to the semis. It’s about us being the best football team that we can be every single day and doing the best that we can and giving ourselves a chance,” said head coach Jay Roark.

Jena will kick off against Union Parish at Jena High School on Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.

