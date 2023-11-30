Pineville police seeking woman wanted for theft, criminal conspiracy

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Monique Marie Aaron, who is wanted for theft ($1,000 - $5,000) and criminal conspiracy.

She is described as a Black female, 5′7″ tall and 159 pounds.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call PPD at 318-449-5652 or 318-442-6603.

PPD said that harboring, concealing or aiding an offender after the commission of a felony is also a felony crime. Whoever becomes an accessory after the fact will be fined $500 or imprisoned with or without hard labor, for no more than five years, or both.

