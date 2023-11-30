Pineville police seeking woman wanted for theft, criminal conspiracy

Monique Marie Aaron
Monique Marie Aaron(PPD)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Monique Marie Aaron, who is wanted for theft ($1,000 - $5,000) and criminal conspiracy.

She is described as a Black female, 5′7″ tall and 159 pounds.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call PPD at 318-449-5652 or 318-442-6603.

PPD said that harboring, concealing or aiding an offender after the commission of a felony is also a felony crime. Whoever becomes an accessory after the fact will be fined $500 or imprisoned with or without hard labor, for no more than five years, or both.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guesthouse Inn and Suites
Fire at Guesthouse International Inn and Suites on MacArthur Drive
UPDATE: Person wanted for questioning in theft investigation identified
Pinecrest Christmas drive-thru light show returns!
Elzie Allen Nichols
Former Rapides Parish School Superintendent passes away at 95
La. DCFS urges all EBT cardholders to change PIN immediately

Latest News

RSV and flu cases are on the rise in Louisiana, including in Cenla.
Rise of RSV, Flu in Cenla
Rise of RSV, Flu in Cenla
New Northwestern State head football coach Blaine McCorkle (left) and Director of Athletics...
NSU introduces new head football coach, Blaine McCorkle
A former Rapides Parish School Superintendent has passed away at the age of 95. Elzie Allen...
Former Rapides Parish School Superintendent passes away at 95