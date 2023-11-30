Police searching for missing Natchitoches man

Demontray Duntrell Pier
Demontray Duntrell Pier(Natchitoches Police Department)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a man who has been missing for over a week.

NPD said Demontray Duntrell Pier, 22, of Natchitoches, has been missing since November 24, according to his family.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact NPD at (318) 352-8101 or Detective William Connell at (318) 238-3911. Remember, all information given shall remain confidential.

How to report an anonymous tip via Natchitoches Crime Stoppers:

You can also report a tip anonymously by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smartphone or by calling Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388. All tips remain confidential and the caller can receive a cash reward of up to $3,000 for the arrest of an offender.

Pinecrest Christmas drive-thru light show returns!

