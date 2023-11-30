Rise of RSV, Flu in Cenla

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - RSV and flu cases are on the rise in Louisiana, including in Cenla.

While we are in the middle of holiday get-togethers, health officials are urging people to stay home if they feel sick. With the constantly changing weather patterns, it can be easy to write off a cough or runny nose as a simple cold. But that may not be the case.

The Healthy Steps Pediatrics in Pineville said they have seen a spike in flu cases in the past two weeks and expect a shortage in Tamiflu treatments soon.

Meanwhile, RSV is becoming more prevalent in older adults this year, a virus typically seen among small children. RSV can cause severe complications like inflammation and pneumonia.

The good news is that this is the first year with an RSV vaccine for adults. While Louisiana Department of Health units do not have a supply of the RSV vaccines, you can find them at private clinics. Older adults are encouraged to ask their doctors if getting the RSV vaccine is the right choice for them.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.