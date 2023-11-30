Simmesport man arrested for possession of child pornography

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Simmesport man has been arrested on child pornography charges.

The Louisiana State Police Special Victim’s Unit (LSP SVU) found an IP address downloading child pornography back in October. Josiah Day, 34, of Simmesport, was identified as the suspect.

Following an investigation, Day was arrested on November 29 for possession of child pornography, unauthorized use of a router to download child pornography and failure to register as a sex offender. He was arrested and booked into the Avoyelles Parish Correctional Center without incident.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. 

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guesthouse Inn and Suites
Fire at Guesthouse International Inn and Suites on MacArthur Drive
UPDATE: Person wanted for questioning in theft investigation identified
Pinecrest Christmas drive-thru light show returns!
Elzie Allen Nichols
Former Rapides Parish School Superintendent passes away at 95
La. DCFS urges all EBT cardholders to change PIN immediately

Latest News

Monique Marie Aaron
Pineville police seeking woman wanted for theft, criminal conspiracy
RSV and flu cases are on the rise in Louisiana, including in Cenla.
Rise of RSV, Flu in Cenla
Rise of RSV, Flu in Cenla
New Northwestern State head football coach Blaine McCorkle (left) and Director of Athletics...
NSU introduces new head football coach, Blaine McCorkle