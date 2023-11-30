Simmesport man arrested for possession of child pornography

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Simmesport man has been arrested on child pornography charges.

The Louisiana State Police Special Victim’s Unit (LSP SVU) found an IP address downloading child pornography back in October. Josiah Day, 34, of Simmesport, was identified as the suspect.

Following an investigation, Day was arrested on November 29 for possession of child pornography, unauthorized use of a router to download child pornography and failure to register as a sex offender. He was arrested and booked into the Avoyelles Parish Correctional Center without incident.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

