AlexWinterFete 2023 kicks off festivities

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The holiday festival AlexWinterFete is back in Cenla.

“It’s the most wonder-fete time of the year!” said Tonya Corley, director of community service for the City of Alexandria.

Day one of the festival is in the books, and the Cenla community came out for some live performances, the lighting of downtown, Santa Claus’ entrance and more. Corley said the focus for this year’s WinterFete is community involvement.

“We try and do a lot of community projects as well as just offer a free, fun event for the community, as well as any outsider who would like to come join us,” Corley said.

Bringing the community together is just part of the reason WinterFete is an exciting event for the public.

“I got to watch my brother perform today, so I’d say the performances are my favorite part,” said Alayna Jones, an attendee.

“I like to spend time with my friends and dance,” Naylah Roman, another attendee, said.

The celebration is only the beginning for Cenla.

“I just want to invite everyone to come out,” said Corley. ”It’s gonna be great. Friday’s (Dec. 1) weather and Saturday’s (Dec. 2) weather are supposed to be wonderful.

The festival continues on Dec. 1 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more on AlexWinterFete, CLICK HERE.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.