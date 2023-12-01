Cenla Port to receive $1.2 million for infrastructure expansion

Louisiana will receive funds from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act through the Delta Regional Authority, a portion of which is heading to Cenla.
By Alena Noakes
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Louisiana will receive $4.4 million from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act through the Delta Regional Authority, a portion of which is heading down river to Central Louisiana.

The Central Louisiana Regional Port is set to receive $1.2 million for infrastructure expansion. The grant will provide funding to expand operation for DIS-TRAN Package Substation, a subsidiary of Crest Industries. They build electrical substations nationwide.

The port’s executive director, Ben Russo, said DIS-TRAN is growing at a fast pace and needs more space to store materials, supplies and finished goods.

