Drew Maddox earns Sonner Athletic Conference Coach of the Year

Drew Maddox
Drew Maddox(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Louisiana Christian’s historic fall on the football field led to milestones and accomplishments both during the season and now in the offseason.

Drew Maddox was named the Sooner Athletic Conference Coach of the Year after leading the Wildcats to a program-best 9-2 record along with the school’s first conference championship and NAIA Playoff appearance in school history. Coach Maddox won the award outright this season after splitting the award with Texas Wesleyan’s Joe Prud’homme last year.

In his four years at LCU, Coach Maddox has an overall record of 22-16, but under his guidance, the Wildcats have won 15 of the team’s last 17 games dating back to 2022.

Coach Maddox’s program produced 22 first, second and honorable mention all-conference selections this season, including the SAC Defensive Player of the Year, Logan Brimmer, and the SAC Athlete of the Year, Salm Palermo.

