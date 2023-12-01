Hammock creating havoc: Jena’s Dee Hammock is a consistent difference maker in secondary

JENA, La. (KALB) - Jena’s Dee Hammock brings life and energy to the Giants’ defense and is a giant part of their historical season in the making.

“He is a heck of a football player,” said Giants’ head coach Jay Roark. “He has made big plays for us all year for punt returns, double-digit pass breakups and had a great game against Amite.”

Last week, in Jena’s quarterfinal matchup with Amite, Hammock had an interception and two pass deflections, but he said the success on the field starts off the field.

“It takes watching a lot of film, knowing what is coming and when it is coming,” said Hammock. “It helps me make those big plays and trust in my coaches.”

Just as he trusts in his coaches, the entire team trusts in him.

Hammock leads the Giants with seven interceptions, 12 pass deflections and two pick-sixes.

“He is an all around player,” said Giants’ running back Zerrick Jones. “Freshman and sophomore year, he is playing receiver, and now he is playing defensive back. In my opinion, he is one of the best defensive backs in the state.”

As a former receiver, Hammock has been able to become one of the most dangerous guys in the secondary, as anytime the ball is thrown near him, more than likely he is going to fly around and pick it off.

“It gives me the advantage,” said Hammock. “I know what is coming, and as a defensive back, it helps. I know if they say lineup this way, then I know what route to run.”

“He has great field awareness and great ball skills,” said Roark. “If the ball is in the air, he does a really good job at getting to where he needs to be to make a play on it. He is very agile, and he can get back and go downhill to make plays. He is just a really good defensive back for us.”

For his ability to be the difference maker in the Giants’ huddle and help lead Jena to the semifinals for the first time in school history, Dee Hammock is this week’s ACA Athlete of the Week.

