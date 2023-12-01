Hineston man arrested for attemped second degree murder

HINESTON, La. (KALB) - A Hineston man has been arrested on several charges, including attempted second degree murder, following a report of a suspect brandishing a firearm at several people and committing a battery.

RPSO arrived at the scene on November 23 after receiving the report. The suspect, David Carrol Carlock, Jr., 45, had already left the area when deputies arrived.

Following an investigation, Carlock, Jr., was arrested during a traffic stop on November 29 for four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, one count of simple battery, one count of criminal trespassing, one count of reckless operation of a vehicle and one count attempted second degree murder

He was transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he was booked on the active warrant. He remains in jail at the time of this release, being held on a $351,500 bond.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.