Holiday shopping deadlines to look for

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The holiday season is in full swing and that means shipping out packages and other items before it is too late.

According to CNBC, Amazon reports the period from November 17 to Cyber Monday marked its “biggest ever” holiday shopping event compared to the same 11-day stretch last year. But, for some Cenla residents, shipping at UPS is how they send their gifts.

“If you got a return or you need to send something to someone, UPS Store is the place to go,” said Paula Kaczmarek, a UPS customer.

Over at the UPS Store on Jackson Street in Alexandria, customers are already getting those holiday cards and gifts in the mail. Judy Perkins, the owner of the store, shared some tips on how to ship efficiently this holiday season.

“Just making sure that you get it here on time,” Perkins said. “We do have people that like to come in last minute and we do have options. The closer to Christmas, of course, the next day air does get a little more expensive with the shipping cost.”

Perkins said customers need to make sure they get those packages shipped on time.

“Just making sure that you have the right address and apartment numbers and that way it’s not lost or stolen,” said Perkins.

Customers making ground shipments before Christmas need to ship their packages by Dec. 18. Those packages that are shipped before the 18th will arrive no later than Dec. 22. Customers have until the 21st to make those shipments to UPS so that those packages can arrive before Christmas.

“I always come here at UPS because they do it excellent job of packing,” said Rocky Aldrich, another UPS customer. “I never have anything damaged. And it arrives when they say it’s going to arrive.”

“They do all the labeling,” said Kaczmarek. “I don’t have to re-tape, re-label do anything. They do it all.”

For customers shipping through the United States Postal Service, those deadlines vary depending on where you ship. An associate from USPS in Alexandria said priority shipping will have those packages delivered before Christmas if brought to USPS by Dec. 18. The deadline to ship through express shipping is on the 22nd.

With Christmas Day on a Monday, it is important to pay attention to the shipping deadlines to make sure your gifts get there on time.

