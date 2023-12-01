LCU’s DE Logan Brimmer takes home SAC Defensive Player of the Year

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - For the second year in a row, Louisiana Christian has produced the Sooner Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

LCU senior defensive end Logan Brimmer took home the honor in an announcement made by the conference on Tuesday, Dec. 28.

Brimmer follows in the footsteps of his former teammate, Micah Latin, who was the defensive player of the year in 2022. Along with player of the year honors for that side of the ball, the senior from Boutte was also named to the SAC first-team list. It was the second year in a row that Brimmer earned a spot on the first-team list.

For the season, Brimmer ranked eighth in the NAIA for sacks with nine, which also led all players in the SAC. Brimmer finished 13th in the country with 16.5 recorded tackles for loss.

