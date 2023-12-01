LSUHS & Grambling enter partnership to increase number of African Americans applying for grad studies

GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) - On Friday, Dec. 1, a memorandum of understanding (MOU) was established between LSU Health Shreveport and Grambling State University establishing a Guaranteed Interview Program (GIP).

The agreement shows both parties involved want to increase the number of African American students from HBCUs in Louisiana who apply to the LSU Health Shreveport School of Graduate Studies. The goal is for the students to then be accepted for admission and graduate with a master’s or PhD from one of the six doctoral programs offered at LSUHS.

The GIP certifies that Grambling students who meet certain criteria will be invited to interview with the Admissions Committee at LSUHS. This understanding goes into effect Dec. 1. Applications for the 2024-25 school year are open and available online here.

“The School of Graduate Studies at LSU Health Shreveport has an esteemed history of preparing students to become biomedical scientists, as well as educators equipped to train future generations of basic scientists, physicians, and other healthcare professionals. We are honored to be able to provide a definitive pathway for undergraduate students who desire to continue their education and have a goal of contributing to advances in science and medicine. We are excited for the opportunity to further engage with Grambling State University to enhance the diversity within our School of Graduate Studies, all while encouraging students to continue living, learning, and working in Louisiana,” stated Dr. Chris Kevil, dean of the School of Graduate Studies.

“The Memorandum of Understanding with the LSU Health Shreveport School of Graduate Studies is crucial for fostering collaboration and enhancing academic opportunities for advanced degrees,” said Grambling State University President Rick Gallot. “We are excited to add this partnership to the existing list of graduate schools that contribute to dynamic and enriching educational access in Louisiana for students at Grambling State University.”

“The opportunity to pursue further graduate study in the healthcare industry area will be attractive for our undergraduate students,” said Dr. Obadiah Simmons, interim executive director of the Office of Graduate Studies. “The partnership will also provide opportunities for GSU’s graduate programs to engage in collaborative ventures with LSU. We’re excited about the possibilities that await us through this partnership.”

The agreement was signed Friday, Dec. 1 in Grambling. Those who signed were:

LSU Health Shreveport Chancellor David Guzick, MD, PhD

Grambling State University President Richard J. “Rick” Gallot, Jr.

Vice Chancellor for Research and Dean of the School of Graduate Studies at LSU Health Shreveport, Chris Kevil, PhD

