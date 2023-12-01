Model trains on display for Christmas at the Sulphur Library

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - Christmas and trains go together like cookies and milk for Santa, that’s why the O-Guage Model Railroad Club will be running a free model train display this month at the Calcasieu Library Sulphur Branch.

Club members will begin running the trains starting at 1 p.m. on Dec. 2.

The display includes working model trains and replicas of legacy businesses in Southwest Louisiana. Much of the club’s display at the Brimstone Museum was destroyed by Hurricane Laura meaning this display had to be rebuilt from scratch.

You can see the trains running Tuesday through Saturday until Dec. 28.

The Sulphur Library is located at 1160 Cypress St.

