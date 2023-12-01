NWS confirms 6th tornado from November 20 severe weather event: Rapides Parish

(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The National Weather Service has confirmed a sixth tornado from the November 20 severe weather event in Cenla. This tornado was an EF-0 in Rapides Parish.

The weak tornado touched down in Alexandria briefly around 6:22 p.m. and damaged some trees. Peak winds were about 70 mph. No injuries or fatalities were associated with this tornado.

Its path was only about 0.4 miles long.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old girl arrested for murder
11-year-old Louisiana girl arrested, accused of killing 36-year-old
Monique Marie Aaron
Pineville police seeking woman wanted for theft, criminal conspiracy
Fire on MacArthur Drive
AFD gives updates on Guest House Inn and Suites fire; 2 other recent fires
APD arrests suspect for hit and run, theft of motor vehicle
Fatal Crash generic image
Pineville woman killed in Hwy 28 East crash

Latest News

David Carrol Carlock, Jr.
Hineston man arrested for attemped second degree murder
Holiday Fun Blog!
Holiday Fun Blog!
Winnfield crash
Winnfield man dies in 18-wheeler accident
Gov.-elect Jeff Landry, left, shakes hands with Ed O’Callaghan, a former assistant U.S....
DC law firm reviewing La. State Police familiar with controversy