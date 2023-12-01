NWS confirms 6th tornado from November 20 severe weather event: Rapides Parish

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The National Weather Service has confirmed a sixth tornado from the November 20 severe weather event in Cenla. This tornado was an EF-0 in Rapides Parish.

The weak tornado touched down in Alexandria briefly around 6:22 p.m. and damaged some trees. Peak winds were about 70 mph. No injuries or fatalities were associated with this tornado.

Its path was only about 0.4 miles long.

