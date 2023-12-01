Pineville woman killed in Hwy 28 East crash

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A Pineville woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 28 East on November 30 around 10 p.m.

Louisiana State Police said that Mary Honshul, 77, was driving a 2007 Ford Edge and failed to yield to an eastbound 2008 Ford F-150 as she pulled out of a Dollar General parking lot.

Although she was wearing a seatbelt, she had fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford, who was also wearing a seatbelt, had minor injuries.

Impairment is not suspected, but routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis.

