Rapides Parish Library offering telehealth kiosks

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Library System has unveiled a new partnership, hoping to help bridge the health divide.

Telehealth kiosks are now available for library patrons at library branches in Glenmora, Hineston, Lecompte, Boyce and Tioga, with three more expected to be added in Pineville, Libuse and Alexandria before the end of the year.

The kiosks were made possible through a partnership between Friends of the Rapides Parish Library and the Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation. Each kiosk is stocked with blood pressure, temperature, weight and oxygen level monitoring equipment.

“We want to serve all of our communities in the parish, but this is specifically designed for the people in more rural areas,” said Celise Reech-Harper, Director of the Rapides Parish Libraries. “As someone who grew up in a rural area and has experience with having to drive long distances to have access to health care, this was very important both for me as an individual and as a library director to see that all of our community have the access to the healthcare that they need.”

Kiosks can be checked out and reserved at the front desk of each branch. Patrons will be directed to a private area in the library to conduct the appointment.

