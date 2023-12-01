Sal Palermo caps off final season at LCU with SAC Athlete of the Year

Sal Palermo rushes in for his second touchdown in a 60-14 win over Wayland Baptist
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Sal Palermo’s final season in a Louisiana Christian uniform finished off as one of the most accomplished in program history.

The graduate student quarterback led the Wildcats to the team’s first Sooner Athletic Conference Championship win and the first spot in the NAIA Playoffs for the program.

Palermo also took home individual honors as he was named the SAC Athlete of the Year. The LCU QB was given SAC second-team honors.

Palermo showcased dual-threat ability this past season for the Wildcats as he had a top 15 passer efficiency rating in the country, while also being among the top 40 in the NAIA in passing touchdowns (22), yards (2,104) and completion percentage (58.9%). He also ran for eight touchdowns in 2023. His passing yardage and touchdown mark both set new career highs.

