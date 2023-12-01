Winnfield man dies in 18-wheeler accident
WINNFIELD, La. (KALB) - A Winnfield man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on November 29 around 5:40 a.m. on East Lafayette Street in Winnfield.
Dale Kenney, 35, was driving a pickup truck in the westbound lane, when he veered into the eastbound lane, in the path of an oncoming 18-wheeler. The two vehicles collided head-on.
Kenney was taken to a local medical center where he was pronounced dead. The 18-wheeler had major damage but its driver seemed to be uninjured.
