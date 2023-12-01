Winnfield man dies in 18-wheeler accident

Winnfield crash
Winnfield crash(City of Winnfield)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WINNFIELD, La. (KALB) - A Winnfield man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on November 29 around 5:40 a.m. on East Lafayette Street in Winnfield.

Dale Kenney, 35, was driving a pickup truck in the westbound lane, when he veered into the eastbound lane, in the path of an oncoming 18-wheeler. The two vehicles collided head-on.

Kenney was taken to a local medical center where he was pronounced dead. The 18-wheeler had major damage but its driver seemed to be uninjured.

